Esser M, Borremans A, Dubgorn A, Shaban A. Transp. Res. Proc. 2021; 54: 871-882.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publications)

10.1016/j.trpro.2021.02.141

Nuclear energy is one of the most strategically important areas in the majority of countries today. Therefore, the issues of transportation of nuclear waste related primarily to security and quality are the most acute problems in this industry. This article discusses the key aspects and tasks related to ensuring the security of the transportation and disposal of nuclear waste, an analysis is made from the point of view of regulation of this industry in various countries. Moreover, the technological support of this process is considered. In this regard, the issue of forming an integrated approach to organizing the transportation of nuclear waste is relevant, which includes various aspects: organizing business processes, organizing IT services and organizing infrastructure. The result of this study is a list of requirements for a reference model for the transportation of nuclear waste, which can potentially be used as an industry standard in different countries.


IT System; Logistics; Nuclear Waste; Quality Control; Requirements; Safety Control; Transportation

