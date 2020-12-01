Abstract

Shared e-scooter systems are operating across hundreds of cities worldwide. However, limited understanding of the user demand, as well as how this demand varies across individuals with various transportation preferences living in different urban contexts, is a key barrier to developing policy and regulations. This paper begins to close this gap by providing preliminary but novel insights into the socio-demographic, attitudinal and built-environment characteristics of potential users of shared e-scooters. In particular, we examine the self-reported intention to consider shared e-scooters by residents in Toronto and surrounding municipalities in Canada. Based on an online survey of 1,640 adults living in 17 neighbourhoods, we found that 21% were amenable to considering e-scooters for some of their current trips, and the majority would replace their existing walking (60%) and transit (55%) trips with shared e-scooters. Weighted logistic regression models revealed that all else being equal, preference toward trip efficiency, and environment and health-consciousness, were positively associated with potential e-scooter consideration. Perceived walkability/bikability and street safety also increased the likelihood of considering shared e-scooter in future. The findings begin to identify who will likely benefit from this micro-mobility option and where the impacts will be felt the most.

Language: en