|
Citation
|
Sweet MN. Travel Behav. Soc. 2021; 23: 120-133.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Understanding how new technologies such as on-demand ride hailing and vehicle automation may affect travel behavior is important to craft better policy. This study uses a 2018 survey of 1,684 employed respondents from vehicle-holding households residing in Southern Ontario, Canada. Stated preference choice experiments are administered and mixed logit models are estimated to explore consumer interest in adopting driverless on-demand vehicles, shared on-demand vehicles, transit plus on-demand vehicles, and driverless public transit shuttles. Monetized generalized costs of each of these choice attributes are estimated.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Automated vehicles; Driverless shuttles; Ontario; Ride-hailing; Shared mobility; Travel demand