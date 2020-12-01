Abstract

There is limited knowledge about cycling under the influence of alcohol (CUI) in Norway. Given the expected growth of cycling, deeper knowledge on risky habits is needed to minimize the risks in traffic. Therefore, this study explores how prevalent CUI is in Norway, what attitudes toward CUI between cyclists are and thereasons why an individual might CUI. Data was collected in three complementary ways. First, informal focus group interviews in naturally occurring groups at pubs and bars provided insight from stories and discussions. Second, an online questionnaire provided detailed information from a larger sample. Third, focused interviews carried out during the night with cyclists influenced by alcohol gained information about their thinking at the moment CUI was about to happen. The results showed that CUI is prevalent in Norway - for example, from 650 respondents to the online questionnaire, half of them had performed CUI during the past year. The cyclists performing CUI were most often young male adults living in large Norwegian cities. Attitudes toward CUI were generally permissive regarding a low level of alcohol influence, while negative toward cycling under higher influence levels. Permissive attitudes, forinstance having friends who also commit CUI, increase the possibility for people to do CUI. Typical reasons for committing CUI include both drinking and cycling habits, nice weather, cyclable distances and the fact that riding a bike is generally considered to be enjoyable. The study uncovered a low level of knowledge of existing rules and regulations regarding CUI among the population.

