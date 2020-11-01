Abstract

On page 72, the authors noted three errors in Table 3:



The coefficient of 'Smoking status: Regularly' was incorrectly reported as "-1.177". This has now been changed to the correct value "1.177"

The coefficient of 'Intercept' was reported as "-3.695". The authors mistakenly omitted the use of a three asterisks (*) to indicate significance at p < 0.001. This has now been changed to "-3.695***"

The coefficient of 'Weekly working hours: ≥40 h/week and <60 h/week' was reported as "-0.632" This has now been changed to "-0.632*"



On pape 72, in section 4.2 'Factors associated with road traffic crashes', replace the word "Five factors" with "Six factors". In addition, the word "weekly working hours" has been added in the third sentence of first paragraph:



'Results of the logistic regression model in Table 3 show the relationship between the characteristics of motorcycle taxi riders and road traffic crashes. Six factors were found to be significantly associated with the prevalence of road traffic crashes. These were: occupation, education level, daily travel distance, weekly working hours, smoking status and mobile phone use while riding.'



On page 73, the acknowledgement has now added:



"The authors would like to thank the reviewers for their thoughtful comments and efforts towards improving the manuscript. In addtion, we very much appreciate the support by Nhat Dinh Quang Vo and Quang Thanh Le who helped with data collection."



The authors apologize for this error and state that this does not change the scientific conclusions of the article in any way.

