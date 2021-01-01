|
Glaser M, Krizek KJ. Transp. Policy 2021; 103: 146-155.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
unavailable
Transport planning and policy is increasingly being called to action in ways that differ from practices of yesteryear. Varied segments of society are increasingly looking to city streets--the workhorse of a city's transport system--as places to enact change. Namely, to change their character away from the type of streets pervasive in auto-oriented urban environments. Acutely experienced during the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, emergency response measures from many cities across the world abruptly altered the nature and purpose of street space. These "street experiments" fueled an opportunity, in part, to explore a transition to practices prioritizing forms of sustainable mobility such as walking and bicycling. This research inventories street-focused emergency response measures from the 55 largest cities in the US. We devise a rubric to systematically assess and locate characteristics of these measures that enable a transition.
Language: en
City streets; Policy learning; Sustainable transportation; Transition experiments; Urban mobility