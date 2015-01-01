Abstract

Algorithms for optimizing traffic operations at a single intersection consider mostly one objective function (often vehicle delays). Such an approach can lead to long pedestrian waiting times as well as reducing safety conditions at the intersection. In this paper, a multicriteria optimization approach to the single intersection traffic control problem is presented. The trade-off algorithm between vehicle and pedestrian delay, under a fixed time control model, is developed. The metaheuristic Bee Colony Optimization (BCO), inspired by bee behavior in nature, is incorporated in the proposed approach. To solve the multicriteria optimization problem an interactive algorithm is used. The proposed approach is tested on an appropriate numerical example.



RESULTS show that by worsening vehicle delays, pedestrian delays can be improved, particularly under phase plans with an exclusive pedestrian phase. Future research should consider the inclusion of the safety exposure of vehicles and pedestrians into the proposed methodology.

Language: en