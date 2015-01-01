Abstract

Modelling and simulation of mixed-traffic zones is an essential tool for transportation planners to assess safety, efficiency, and human-friendliness of future urban areas. This paper addresses the calibration and transferability of existing shared space models for pedestrians and cars. Specifically, our first contribution is enhancing the Game-Theoretic Social Force Model (GSFM) by a generic methodology for largely automated model calibration. The second contribution is an investigation into the transferability of shared space models. We define criteria for model transferability and present a case study, in which we evaluate transferability of the model we constructed based on the "German data set" to a different shared space environment from China. Our results indicate that although the model faces difficulties replicating road users' motion from a new environment, by adding social norms (derived through analysis) of that environment to our model, satisfactory improvement of model accuracy can be obtained with little effort.

Language: en