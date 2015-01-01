|
Barnard E, Dempster G, Krysinska K, Reifels L, Robinson J, Pirkis J, Andriessen K. BMC Med. Ethics. 2021; 22(1): e41.
Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC
BACKGROUND: Suicide research aims to contribute to a better understanding of suicidal behaviour and its prevention. However, there are many ethical challenges in this research field, for example, regarding consent and potential risks to participants. While studies to-date have focused on the perspective of the researchers, this study aimed to investigate the views and experiences of members of Human Research Ethics Committees (HRECs) in dealing with suicide-related study applications.
Language: en
Research; Suicide; Ethics; Suicide prevention; Ethical review; IRB; Research ethics committee