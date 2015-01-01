|
Citation
|
Monaro M, Bertomeu CB, Zecchinato F, Fietta V, Sartori G, De Rosario Martínez H. Int. J. Legal Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: The present review is intended to provide an up-to-date overview of the strategies available to detect malingered symptoms following whiplash. Whiplash-associated disorders (WADs) represent the most common traffic injuries, having a major impact on economic and healthcare systems worldwide. Heterogeneous symptoms that may arise following whiplash injuries are difficult to objectify and are normally determined based on self-reported complaints. These elements, together with the litigation context, make fraudulent claims particularly likely. Crucially, at present, there is no clear evidence of the instruments available to detect malingered WADs.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Forensic assessment; Malingering detection; Traffic injury; Whiplash