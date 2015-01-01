Abstract

AIM: This study aimed to analyse risk and protective factors for teen suicide and bullying.



BACKGROUND: Research shows that high percentages of bully-victims report suicidal thinking or suicide attempts.



DESIGN: This was an international integrative review. DATA SOURCES: Five databases including CINAHL, Scopus, PubMed, Google Scholar and Cuiden were searched between January 2010 and December 2020. REVIEW METHODS: Review methods included problem identification; search, evaluation and analysis of literature; and presentation of results.



RESULTS: Eighteen studies were included. We grouped the selected articles into seven thematic categories. The most significant risk factors were being male, having a previous personal and/or family suicide attempt, mental health problems, substance abuse, previous physical and/or sexual abuse, low socio-economic level, belonging to a single-parent family, underachievement, family dysfunction and violent environment. The most common protective factors for both suicide and bullying were being female, having good mental health, belonging to a two-parent family, safe school environment, good family relationships and having an involved teacher.



CONCLUSION: Suicide resulting from bullying is a social and public health problem, so nurse practitioners and paediatric primary care nurses have a responsibility to educate teachers and parents in order to promote early detection and the development of more effective prevention and action plans. SUMMARY STATEMENT: What is already known about this topic? Bullying is one of the phenomena linked to teen suicide. Teen suicide is the third leading cause of death for young people of 15 to 24 years. There are significant relationships between intimidating behaviours and the feelings of sadness and fear. Victims tend to be shy, anxious, insecure or weak and emotionally vulnerable, becoming easy targets. In general, bullies are defined by little empathy and arrogance. What this paper adds? Numerous predisposing risk factors were found for becoming a victim of teen suicide and bullying, such as family dysfunction, including parental miscommunication, lack of monitoring, lack of support, domestic violence, mental problems, depression or a single-parent family. Both the victim and the bully should be protected, as both are at risk for suicide. Attending school, good academic performance and reliable and safe school environments act as protective factors. Good relationships with the adults other than parents are protective factors for the victims and bullies. Having supportive, supervisory teachers decreases the risk of bullying. The implications of this paper: Health and education professionals, as well as parents, are very important in the early detection and identification of bullying. Nurse practitioners and paediatric primary care nurses have a responsibility to educate teachers and parents in order to promote early detection and the development of more effective prevention and action plans.

