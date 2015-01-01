Abstract

BACKGROUND: Utilizing emergency department admissions to estimate and describe agricultural injuries in the United States (U.S.) provides a unique view of one of the country's most dangerous occupations. This study characterizes and provides nationally representative estimates of persons with non-fatal agricultural related injuries treated in emergency departments in the U.S.



METHODS: We conducted a cross-sectional study using U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) data for patients treated in emergency departments from January 1, 2015 to December 31, 2019. We queried all cases in the NEISS database using the location code "farm" and with a narrative search using relevant key words.



RESULTS: An estimated 62,079 people were treated in an emergency department for agricultural related injuries. The mean age estimate in this population was 39 years-old, with ages ranging from 1 to 95. Almost two-thirds of patients were male, and almost 80% were white. Approximately 30% and 22% of those injured were youth and elderly patients, respectively. The majority of injuries occurred from April through September. The most common injury was fracture, followed by open wound or amputation. There were significant differences between the body parts injured in youth versus adult patients. The primary source of injury was in the vehicles category, with tractors being the dominant vehicle type.



CONCLUSIONS: Agricultural vehicles remain a major source of injuries that require treatment in emergency departments. Previous methods of quantifying severe ag-related injuries were limited; our research utilized NEISS data to portray injury statistics more accurately.

