SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Vintila F, Kübler TC, Kasneci E. J Eye Mov Res 2017; 10(4): e3.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2017)

DOI

10.16910/jemr.10.4.3

PMID

33828665

Abstract

We investigate the pupil response to hazard perception during driving simulation. Complementary to gaze movement and physiological stress indicators, pupil size changes can provide valuable information on traffic hazard perception with a relatively low temporal delay. We tackle the challenge of identifying those pupil dilation events associated with hazardous events from a noisy signal by a combination of wavelet transformation and machine learning. Therefore, we use features of the wavelet components as training data of a support vector machine. We further demonstrate how to utilize the method for the analysis of actual hazard perception and how it may differ from the behavioral driving response.


Language: en

Keywords

Driving; Attention; Pupil diameter; Stress indicators; Supervised classification; Visual field defect; Wavelets

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print