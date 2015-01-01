Abstract

The body of an elderly man and his disabled wife were found submerged in a canal in open country one afternoon. They had last been seen alive that morning. The man's car was parked close to the canal and the woman's wheelchair was located in a stable position a few meters from the canal bank, facing away from the water. There were abrasions and bruises on the woman's forearms and hands and lower left leg, and the man's body displayed a bruise on the left hand and an abrasion of the left thumb likely caused by a fingernail. Other observations included frothy fluid exuding from the nose and in the airways, overdistended lungs with rib impressions and clear watery fluid in the stomach of both victims. Ethanol was detected in the peripheral blood of both corpses (1.0 g/L in the woman, 0.25 g/L in the man). The man was known to be stressed and depressed: he cared for his ailing spouse, who was affected by severe cognitive impairment and he had on several occasions expressed a desire to put an end to their misery. The hypotheses of a suicide pact or a double accident were in contrast with the woman's mental state and with the position of the wheelchair, respectively. The manner of death was consistent with a spousal murder-suicide involving a double drowning. Papers reporting similar cases are infrequent in the literature.

