Abstract

Sports related concussion (SRC) is a common condition evaluated by healthcare professionals. In an article entitled "Return to Play After Concussion: Clinical Guidelines for Young Athletes" published in the December 2019 issue of the Journal of the American Osteopathic Association, guidelines for the management of SRC were presented to assist healthcare professionals in the management of patients with SRC. However, much of the information presented in that article is contradicted by current expert recommendations and evidence based practice guidelines. The management of SRC has evolved to a nuanced, domain driven diagnosis requiring a multidisciplinary treatment team and a customized management plan for each patient to ensure competent treatment of patients with SRC. As such, this Commentary summarizes current recommendations for diagnosis and management of SRC.

Language: en