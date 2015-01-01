SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Pickett B, Bytomski JR, Zafonte RD. J. Osteopath. Med. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, De Gruyter)

DOI

10.1515/jom-2021-0058

PMID

33831982

Abstract

Sports related concussion (SRC) is a common condition evaluated by healthcare professionals. In an article entitled "Return to Play After Concussion: Clinical Guidelines for Young Athletes" published in the December 2019 issue of the Journal of the American Osteopathic Association, guidelines for the management of SRC were presented to assist healthcare professionals in the management of patients with SRC. However, much of the information presented in that article is contradicted by current expert recommendations and evidence based practice guidelines. The management of SRC has evolved to a nuanced, domain driven diagnosis requiring a multidisciplinary treatment team and a customized management plan for each patient to ensure competent treatment of patients with SRC. As such, this Commentary summarizes current recommendations for diagnosis and management of SRC.


Language: en

Keywords

concussion; clinical guidelines; sports; return to play

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print