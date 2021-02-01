Abstract

BACKGROUND: Hangings are an infrequent wounding mechanism among patients arriving alive to hospital but are frequently encountered by the Coroner's Office. It is unclear if classically described hanging injuries, such as the Hangman's fracture, are common among contemporary hangings patients who typically do not suspend from height. This study was undertaken to define patient and injury characteristics after hangings causing death.



METHODS: All patients presenting to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner/Coroner's Office (January 2016 - May 2020) who died by hanging were included. Demographics, psychiatric history, hanging details, autopsy type, and sustained injuries were collected. Data variables were summarized with descriptive statistics and the diagnostic yield of a ligature mark in the diagnosis/exclusion of cervical injuries was calculated.



RESULTS: Over the study, 1,401 patients died by hanging. Patients underwent external exam alone (n = 1,282, 92%), traditional neck autopsy (n = 114, 8%), or traditional neck autopsy plus postmortem computed tomography scan (n = 5, <1%). Home was the most frequent hanging setting (n = 1,028, 73%) followed by public spaces (n = 80, 6%) and jail (n = 28, 2%). The manner of death was almost exclusively suicide (n = 1,395, >99%) and psychiatric disease was common (n = 968, 69%). Of the patients undergoing traditional autopsy, most had a ligature mark (n = 109, 92%) and only 9 (8%) had a cervical injury (hyoid fractures, n = 6, 5%; thyroid cartilage fractures, n = 4, 3%). None had a vertebral fracture/dislocation. Sensitivity, specificity, positive predictive value, and negative predictive value of a ligature mark were 100%, 5%, 8%, and 100%.



CONCLUSIONS: Hangings are a frequent cause of death in Los Angeles County. Patients typically have a psychiatric history and die almost exclusively from suicide. Hangings commonly occur at home, in public places, and in jail. Injuries were exceedingly rare and no patient sustained a Hangman's fracture, which may be related to the lack of significant suspension with modern hangings.

