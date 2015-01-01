|
Citation
Lucci C, Piantini S, Savino G, Pierini M. Traffic Injury Prev. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: Motorcycle helmets are the most common and effective protective device to reduce head injuries and mortality in crashes among powered two-wheeler riders. Even if they are globally recognized as effective, there are still concerns regarding their correct use, which is necessary to achieve maximum head protection. The goal of this systematic review is to assess which characteristics of helmet design and use showed a positive influence on rider safety, in order to provide insights to improve end-user helmet usage.
Language: en
Keywords
|
injury prevention; systematic review; end-users; fastening; helmet type; Motorcycle helmet