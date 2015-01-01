SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Fornaro M, De Berardis D, Anastasia A, Fusco A. Adv. Exp. Med. Biol. 2021; 1305: 449-461.

(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/978-981-33-6044-0_22

Major depressive disorder carries a significant burden and a high risk for suicide. The need for more effective, safer, and faster-acting drugs is, therefore, compelling. The present chapter briefly assesses the most promising agents, focusing on non-monoamine-targeting compounds, namely, the glutamate antagonist ketamine and its enantiomer esketamine. A critical overview of the evidence and the pitfalls associated with current antidepressant drug development is likewise provided in the following text.


Ketamine; Major depressive disorder; Esketamine; Novel antidepressant; Treatment resistance

