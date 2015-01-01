Abstract

The border wall between the United States and Mexico consists of stretches of metal fencing of varying heights alternating and overlapping with areas of electronic surveillance. Despite national conversations centered around the social, environmental, economic, and political implications of this wall, there is a paucity of studies on deaths occurring in this region. Herein are described 2 cases of fatal injuries sustained from scaling the fence and accidentally falling onto the United States' side in New Mexico. These injuries are compared with those typically incurred in falls from lower and higher heights, and implications of both lateral and vertical expansion of the wall are discussed.

