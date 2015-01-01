|
Kellstedt DK, Schenkelberg MA, Essay AM, Von Seggern MJ, Rosenkranz RR, Welk GJ, High R, Dzewaltowski DA. Arch. Public Health 2021; 79(1): e46.
BACKGROUND: Physical activity, a high-frequency health behavior, varies by where children live, learn, and play. Children accumulate physical activity in adult-led in-school and out-of-school settings. Youth sport is a potential setting for physical activity, but there are differences in youth sport participation based on age, sex, and socioeconomic status. There is a gap in understanding demographic influences on youth sport participation and how these factors interact to influence physical activity. This study examines influences of grade, sex, and family income on youth sport participation and these factors and youth sport participation on moderate-to-vigorous physical activity of children in rural communities.
Physical activity; Health equity; Rural; Youth sport