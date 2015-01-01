Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This study examined associations between generalized shame and guilt, and suicidal ideation.



METHODS: Individuals attending outpatient mental health services (N = 100) completed study measures at a single time point. Correlation and regression analyses examined associations between recent suicidal ideation and generalized shame and guilt, both concurrently and interacting, controlling for depressive symptoms and history of previous suicide attempt.



RESULTS: When examined concurrently, guilt - but not shame - remained significantly associated with suicidal ideation, after accounting for effects of depressive symptoms and past suicide attempt. A significant shame × guilt interaction revealed the association between guilt and suicidal ideation intensified with higher shame.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings emphasize consideration of generalized shame and guilt - and their interaction - when working with patients exhibiting suicidal thoughts. PRACTITIONER POINTS: Shame and guilt are self-conscious emotions that, when generalized and excessive, may confer risk for suicidal ideation Generalized guilt may be uniquely linked with suicidal ideation, yet this association may also amplified by shame Both shame and guilt - and their interaction - are important to consider when working with patients exhibiting suicidal thoughts.

