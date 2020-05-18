|
Citation
|
Velotti P, Civilla C, Rogier G, Beomonte Zobel S. Front. Psychiatry 2021; 12: e590021.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Frontiers Media)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
33833698
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak is currently putting a strain on the mental health resilience of the world's population. Specifically, it is likely to elicit an intense response to fear and to act as a risk factor for the onset of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD). Some individuals may be more at risk than others, with pathological personality variables being a potential candidate as a central vulnerability factor. In addition, the pathways that lead the pathological personality to PTSD and intense fear responses to COVID-19 are likely to be explained by poor emotion regulation capacities, as well as by dissociative mechanisms. Aims: This study aimed to shed light on vulnerability factors that may account for the onset of PTSD and intense responses of fear in response to COVID-19 outbreak and to test the mediating role of emotion dysregulation and dissociation proneness in these pathways.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
posttraumatic stress disorder; longitudinal; dissociation; emotion dysregulation; fear of COVID-19; pathological personality