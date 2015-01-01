|
Citation
|
Park M, Lee D. Int. J. Inj. Control Safe. Promot. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
A variety of statistical models were generally considered to better understand the relationship between crash occurrences and diverse factors. However, most of statistical models adapted fixed parameters which cannot incorporate time variation or sement-specific effects. To relieve this problem, this study focuses on a traffic accident frequency model using a random parameter negative binomial approach. This method allows for the consideration of unobserved heterogeneity in accident data that current popular methods such as Poisson or Negative Binomial models cannot account for. A four-year (2007-2010) continuous panel of accident histories at 95 signalized intersections in Seoul, Korea, was used to estimate the random parameter negative binomial model with traffic volumes and various geometric characteristics at intersections.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
signalized intersection; accident frequency; Random parameters negative binomial; Seoul; unobserved heterogeneity