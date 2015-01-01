|
Citation
|
Hopwood H, Sevalie S, Herman MO, Harris D, Collet K, Bah AJ, Beynon F. Int. J. Ment. Health Syst. 2021; 15(1): e31.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: In sub-Saharan Africa the treatment gap for mental disorders is high. In 2009, 98.0% of people with mental illness in Sierra Leone were not receiving treatment, partly due to the absence of public psychiatric facilities outside the capital. In response, the Ministry of Health and Sanitation rolled out nurse-led mental health units (MHU) to every district. This study aims to retrospectively evaluate the uptake of these services by examining the pathways to care, diagnosis, management, and treatment gap, to provide insight into the functioning of these units and the potential burden of mental health disorders in Sierra Leone.
Language: en