|
Citation
|
Newell S, Kenyon E, Clark KD, Elliott V, Rynerson A, Gerrity MS, Karras E, Simonetti JA, Dobscha SK. J. Am. Board Fam. Med. 2021; 34(2): 338-345.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, American Board of Family Medicine)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Discussing safe storage of firearms, including access, during times of crisis with veterans in primary care settings may enhance suicide prevention efforts. However, veteran attitudes toward such discussions are not well understood. The goal of this study is to understand the perspectives of veterans on discussing firearms storage safety with staff during primary care visits.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Firearms; Suicide; Depression; Interview; Mental Health; Military Medicine; Post-Traumatic Stress Disorders; Primary Health Care; Qualitative Research; Veterans Health