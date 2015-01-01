Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To analyze injury patterns in a male Japanese professional basketball team of this new league, with a particular focus on the difference between injuries of Asian and non-Asian players.



PATIENTS AND METHODS: During four basketball seasons, we analyzed all injuries in a B2 league team. We investigated the injury rate (IR), game injury rate (GIR), practice injury rate (PIR), pathology, and body area of each injury. Player demographics and injuries were collected from a database, which was updated by the team's athletic trainer.



RESULTS: In total, 47 injuries in 51 players during the 4-year seasons were included. The IRs overall, in Asian, and in non-Asian players were 4.42, 4.37, and 3.11/1000 player hours (PH), respectively. The GIR (47.16/1000 PH overall, 4.37 in Asian, and 3.11 in non-Asians) was significantly higher than the PIR (1.50/1000 PH overall, 1.66 in Asian, and 0.84 in non-Asian; P<0.001 in all groups). Injuries of the upper body occurred only in Asian players (n=17; 51%, P=0.022). Most injuries occurred in the lower extremities than in other body parts (n=30; 64%, P<0.001), for which Asian and non-Asian players showed similar tendencies. Ankle sprains were the most common acute injury (n=7; 15%, P=0.007), while joint problems were the most common chronic injury (n=7; 15%, P=0.046).



CONCLUSION: In this Japanese basketball team, the GIR of Asian, non-Asian, and overall players was higher than that of PIR. Injuries of the upper body were more frequent in Asian players than in non-Asian players in this league. Ankle sprains were the most common injury in both groups, while acute skin injuries occurred predominantly in Asian players. Prevention programs should be developed for injuries of the upper body in Asian players and those with lower extremity injuries.

