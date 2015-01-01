|
Staniszewska A, Mąka A, Religioni U, Olejniczak D, Juszczyk G, Gierczyński R, Marcinkiewicz A. Med. Pr. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Panstwowy Zaklad Wydawnictw Lekarskich)
BACKGROUND: Drivers suffering from epilepsy are commonly regarded as a threat to road safety. However, inability to use their own means of transport very often implies specific professional effects and lowers the quality of life. The aim of this study was to analyze the driving status of patients with epilepsy in Poland. MATERIAL AND METHODS: The prospective study was performed using an independent questionnaire developed by the authors, consisting of 4 parts: 1) socio-demographic information, 2) clinical information, 3) driving information, and 4) opinions about patients with epilepsy as drivers. The study was conducted in November 2018-September 2019. A total of 188 patients completed this study.
accidents; consensus; drivers; driving license; driving regulations; epilepsy