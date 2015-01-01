|
Sil A, Sil A, Dhillon P. Omega (Westport) 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Baywood Publishing)
unavailable
The study aimed at finding the risk factors associated with adult mortality (15-59 years) due to external causes (accidents, suicide, poisoning, homicide, and violence). Using National Family Health Survey data-4 consisting of 1,756,867 sample, we applied a Robust Poisson Regression Model to determine the potential risk factors.
India; adult mortality; avoidable deaths; external causes of deaths; robust Poisson regression; unnatural deaths