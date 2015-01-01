SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Sil A, Sil A, Dhillon P. Omega (Westport) 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, Baywood Publishing)

10.1177/00302228211009736

The study aimed at finding the risk factors associated with adult mortality (15-59 years) due to external causes (accidents, suicide, poisoning, homicide, and violence). Using National Family Health Survey data-4 consisting of 1,756,867 sample, we applied a Robust Poisson Regression Model to determine the potential risk factors.

FINDINGS suggest that the highest proportion of deaths due to external causes was in the age group 20-24 years. The prevalence of these deaths was higher among older adults (age 50 years and above). The risk was more among males (Incident Rate Ratio (IRR) for females is: 0.29, p < 0.001), rural residents (IRR: 1.16, p < 0.001), exposed to mass-media (IRR: 1.08, p < 0.05), residing in female-headed households, in households having a member with higher education. This risk decreased for large families (IRR: 0.89, p < .001). A need to strengthen awareness and mentorship programs for young-adults and middle-aged people to control such avoidable deaths is recommended.


India; adult mortality; avoidable deaths; external causes of deaths; robust Poisson regression; unnatural deaths

