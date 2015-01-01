|
Abstract
|
With the increase in the use of private transportation, developing more efficient ways to distribute routes in a traffic network has become more and more important. Several attempts to address this issue have already been proposed, either by using a central authority to assign routes to the vehicles, or by means of a learning process where drivers select their best routes based on their previous experiences. The present work addresses a way to connect reinforcement learning to new technologies such as car-to-infrastructure communication in order to augment the drivers knowledge in an attempt to accelerate the learning process. Our method was compared to both a classical, iterative approach, as well as to standard reinforcement learning without communication.
Route choice; Reinforcement learning; Multiagent systems