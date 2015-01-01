Abstract

Urban expressways provide an effective solution to traffic congestion, and ramp signal optimization can ensure the efficiency of expressway traffic. The existing methods are mainly based on the static spatial distance between mainline and ramp to achieve multi-ramp coordinated signal optimization, which lacks the consideration of the dynamic traffic flow and lead to the long time-lag, thus affecting the efficiency. This article develops a coordinated ramp signal optimization framework based on mainline traffic states. The main contribution was traffic flow-series flux-correlation analysis based on cross-correlation, and development of a novel multifactorial matric that combines flow-correlation to assign the excess demand for mainline traffic. Besides, we used the GRU neural network for traffic flow prediction to ensure real-time optimization. To obtain a more accurate correlation between ramps and congested sections, we used gray correlation analysis to determine the percentage of each factor. We used the Simulation of Urban Mobility simulation platform to evaluate the performance of the proposed method under different traffic demand conditions, and the experimental results show that the proposed method can reduce the density of mainline bottlenecks and improve the efficiency of mainline traffic.

Language: en