Abstract

PURPOSE: The present study is the first investigating unexplored psychological issues of university entrance test-taking students in Bangladesh. DESIGN AND METHODS: This cross-sectional study investigates suicidal behaviors and their socio-demographic, admission test-related, and psychopathological risk factors among a total of 911-Bangladeshi university entrance test-takers.



FINDINGS: About 17.7% of the participants report suicidal thoughts, whereas it is 8.0% and 2.5% for suicide plans and suicide attempts, respectively. Significantly higher suicidal thought is observed in the repeat test-taking students compared to the first-time test-takers (20.7% vs. 14.6%, χ(2) = 5.669, p = 0.017), though the suicide plan and suicide attempt are not associated with student status. The suicidal thought risk factors include female gender, urban residence, satisfaction with the mock test, mental disorders etc. PRACTICAL IMPLICATIONS: The present findings warrant implementing initiatives for this suicide-prone cohort, especially for the test-failing students.

