Citation
Mamun MA, Misti JM, Hosen I, Al Mamun F. Perspect. Psychiatr. Care 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
Abstract
PURPOSE: The present study is the first investigating unexplored psychological issues of university entrance test-taking students in Bangladesh. DESIGN AND METHODS: This cross-sectional study investigates suicidal behaviors and their socio-demographic, admission test-related, and psychopathological risk factors among a total of 911-Bangladeshi university entrance test-takers.
Keywords
burnout; suicidal ideation; academic failure and suicide; Bangladeshi student suicide; college student suicide; depression and anxiety; university admission test