Elaad E, Hanania SB, Mazor S, Zvi L. Psychiatry Psychol. Law. 2020; 27(5): 880-893.
(Copyright © 2020, Australian and New Zealand Association of Psychiatry, Psychology, and Law, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
33833615
Seventy undergraduate students completed the Narcissistic Personality Inventory and the Lie- and Truth Ability Assessment Scale. They were then asked to share 100 points with an anonymous fellow student who was unaware of the amount of points designated for distribution. Participants were asked to allocate points to the other student bearing in mind that the transaction will be completed only if the other party accepts their offer. Participants' goal was to retain as many points as possible, and for this end, they were permitted to tell the other person that fewer than 100 points were available for distribution. Both narcissistic features and lie-telling ability assessments predicted actual deception.
Language: en
deception; concealment; narcissism; self-assessed lie-telling ability; ultimatum game