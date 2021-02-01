Abstract

Nearly 5% of the general population experiences a suicidal crisis every year in France. It is essential for any caregiver to learn to recognize it and intervene appropriately. This crisis most often occurs in a context of stress combined with individual vulnerability factors that causes the individual to lose their balance. The clinical presentation for suicidal crisis vary from one subject to another. It is usually fluctuating and temporary. The subject does not want to die; he wants to stop suffering. The suicidal act is the dreaded but not systematic outcome of the suicidal crisis. Here we will set out the general principles of the assessment of the suicidal crisis.

Language: fr