Quillerou B, Bouchard JP. Rev. Infirm. 2021; 70(270): 20-21.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.revinf.2021.02.007

France has recently recorded approximately 9,000 to 10,000 suicides and 200,000 suicide attempts per year with regional, age and gender disparities. Men commit suicide more than women, while women make more attempts than men.


epidemiology; suicide; suicide attempts; crise suicidaire; suicidal crisis; épidémiologie; tentative de suicide

