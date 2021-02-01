SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Brulin-Solignac D, Le Bihan P, Bouchard JP. Rev. Infirm. 2021; 70(270): 22-23.

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.revinf.2021.02.008

unavailable

In the vast majority of cases, people who commit suicide do so alone. Exceptionally, suicides can be carried out by mutual agreement between two or more people. These are called suicide pacts. The motivations and operating methods of these rare acts are multiple.


Language: fr

prevention; suicide; crise suicidaire; passage à l’acte; suicidal act; suicidal crisis; mode opératoire; operating mode; pacte suicidaire; prévention; suicide pact

