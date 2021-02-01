CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Jardon V, Colin S, Lamotte A, Correia F, Debien C. Rev. Infirm. 2021; 70(270): 24-28.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Knowing how to assess the suicidal risk of people in crisis, knowing how to orient them, welcome them, treat them and look after them are the keys to these multidisciplinary health care.
Language: fr
|
Keywords
|
evaluation; suicide; crisis intervention; monitoring; évaluation; intervention de crise; prevention, RUD; prévention, RUD; veille