Jardon V, Cleva, Decoster S, Lamotte A, Debien C. Rev. Infirm. 2021; 70(270): 29-31.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
unavailable
Suicide is not the inevitable outcome of a suicidal crisis. The people concerned are most often sensitive to preventive actions, which can prevent them from committing self-destructive acts. Preventing the suicidal crisis and suicide requires the involvement of healthcare professionals. It is also everyone's business.
Language: fr
prevention; suicide; prévention; approche multimodale; emergency plan; multimodal approach; Papageno program; plan de secours; programme Papagenno; Vigilans