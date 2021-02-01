SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Jardon V, Cleva, Decoster S, Lamotte A, Debien C. Rev. Infirm. 2021; 70(270): 29-31.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.revinf.2021.02.010

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Suicide is not the inevitable outcome of a suicidal crisis. The people concerned are most often sensitive to preventive actions, which can prevent them from committing self-destructive acts. Preventing the suicidal crisis and suicide requires the involvement of healthcare professionals. It is also everyone's business.


Language: fr

Keywords

prevention; suicide; prévention; approche multimodale; emergency plan; multimodal approach; Papageno program; plan de secours; programme Papagenno; Vigilans

