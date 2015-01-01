|
van Oirschot J, Ooms GI, Okemo DJ, Waldmann B, Reed T. Trans. R. Soc. Trop. Med. Hyg. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
BACKGROUND: Snakebite envenoming is a long-hidden public health threat in the rural communities of Kenya. This study aimed to shed light on the health-seeking behaviour of people bitten by snakes, views on prevention measures and community needs and the consequences for snakebite patients in these areas.
snakebite; antivenom; health-seeking behaviour; neglected tropical disease; traditional healing