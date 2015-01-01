Abstract

BACKGROUND: Snakebite envenoming is a long-hidden public health threat in the rural communities of Kenya. This study aimed to shed light on the health-seeking behaviour of people bitten by snakes, views on prevention measures and community needs and the consequences for snakebite patients in these areas.



METHODS: Six focus group interviews were conducted in communities in the Kajiado (n=3) and Kilifi (n=3) counties.



RESULTS: Traditional first-aid practices such as the use of a tourniquet and/or cutting the wound, use of a black stone and a variety of other traditional remedies were common. Challenges with transportation to health facilities and inadequately resourced facilities complicated accessing medical care. Community members voiced a need to improve access to trained healthcare workers and snakebite treatments at health facilities.



CONCLUSION: While communities had high trust in evidence-based medical care, traditional treatment was often sought, causing delays in timely medical attention. Traditional practices were often used in the home environment and these were not usually administered by a traditional healer. The findings illustrate the need to combine improving the availability of effective snakebite treatment and healthcare worker training on snakebite with community education to reduce the impact of snakebite.

Language: en