Abstract

In this work we present an experiment of guided innovation in the frame of the Innovation for Change program, where a group of students is called to solve a given challenge with innovative solutions, by applying methodological approaches throughout the all process. The problem under analysis is 'road crash fatalities', with a focus on the consequences of a poor post-crash care management. The solution is developed through a series of steps, such as problem definition, brainstorming sessions and interviews with stakeholders. Finally, the outputs of this process are presented as well as the designed solution, called EyeWay, which exploits already available technologies to perform automatic accident detection and shorten the crash notification time.

Language: en