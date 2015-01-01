Abstract

Road safety in the Republic of North Macedonia is the primary social responsibility of all organizations and individuals whose ultimate goal is to achieve optimal traffic safety. The increased number of vehicles, the traffic intensity on all roads, as well as the degree of traffic indiscipline among certain traffic participants, are the main factors that affect the safety situation both in terms of the volume of accidents and the consequences arising from them.



The subject of the research are the traffic accidents that occurred in the period from 2010 to 2019 on the territory of the Republic of North Macedonia, the factors that influence their occurrence and the criminal acts against the safety of the public traffic in the mentioned period. The purpose of this paper is to research the statistical indicators for the number of traffic accidents and those accused of crimes against public traffic safety in the period from 2010 to 2019 and on their basis to determine the reasons for their occurrence and propose measures and activities that will affect their reduction in the near future according to world trends.



Key words: safety, traffic accidents, traffic violations, crime, multisectoral approach

Language: en