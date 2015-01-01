Abstract

Childhood injury is a major public health problem that requires urgent attention. Injuries are a health concern in every country around the world, affecting both developed and developing countries.Major causes of unintentional injuries include road traffic injuries, drowning burns, and falls in children up to14 years. Poisoning has also been the 3rd most common injury treated in emergency rooms for children <16 years of age. Common household injuries and poisoning lead to childhood morbidity and mortality that is preventable.This study will be conducted to study demographic variables in children brought with common household injuries and poisoning, to assess the incidental factors causing household injuries and poisoning in children, to assess outcomes in children with

household injuries and poisoning.



METHODS:A cross-sectional observational study conducted on children between 6 months to 12years in casualty, paediatric OPD, and IPD, from August 2018 to Aug 2020.All the required information was recorded in the data collection form. Data will be entered and analysed using SPSS v 15 and P values <0.05 have been considered significant.



RESULTS: Among the injury participants, the age of the children was significantly associated with the cause of injury. (p=0.030)andLevel of awareness about unintentional injuries, left a child with another child and Child education level were found to be significantly associated with cause of injury. (p=0.050,p=0.012 respectively)(p<0.001*).However, age and gender of the children did not significantly associate with outcome of injury. Among poison study participants age, gender, place of poisoning, treatment with antidote, type of poison is not significantly associated.



CONCLUSION: TheUnintentional injuries and poisoning among children < 5 years is quite high with Males being the majority. Falls are the most common accidents in older children, head injury being major consequence. Majority of children recovered completely.Hydrocarbon ingestion (kerosene) was the most common poisoning and vomiting was most common presentation observed in our study. The findings warrant education of the general population about the risk of poisoning at home. The health and hospital authorities should take initiatives in creating awareness.

