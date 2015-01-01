Abstract

Coronavirus and pandemic has led to drastic and unexpected changes in the whole world. It has affected people's lives and their ways of living drastically. Although lockdowns and mobility restrictions were imposed to save lives but on the other hand, it put the lives of underprivileged population at other risks too such as violence and abuse. This paper attempts to describe the situation of children during this epidemic of covid-19. Evidence and researches proved that emergency situations are significantly related to increased level of violence especially against children. A number of problems from which children suffered during pandemic and lockdown have been discussed such as excessive screen use, domestic child abuse, witnessing domestic violence etc. Furthermore this paper also suggests essential recommendations for not only government but also for public as they must corporate with government in such high alert time.

