Abstract

INTRODUCTION: The purpose of this study was to investigate the interpersonal theory of suicide in firefighters in Tehran. This research was based on an interpersonal suicide theory in understanding whether two variables of thwarted belonging and burdensomeness play an important role in suicidal thoughts of firefighters or not.



METHOD: The present study was a quantitative and correlational study. The statistical population included all firefighters in Tehran, and 150 samples were selected by available sampling method. The tools used include the Interpersonal Needs Questionnaire, the Deafness Abusive Scale and the Depression Symptom Index Joiner.



RESULTS: Data were analyzed by descriptive and inferential statistical methods using SPSS version 24 and correlation and predictor method and linear regression analysis. The results revealed that there is a positive and significant correlation between suicidal ideation with belongingness, burdensomeness, age and work experience, and there is a significant negative correlation between suicidal thoughts and education.



CONCLUSION: Considering the existence of suicidal thoughts in firefighters, it is recommended that programs be made to reduce these thoughts among them.

