Abstract

The aim of the study was to investigate the effectiveness of self-kindness training on emotional dysregulation and academic burnouts of girl students with self-harming behavior. This was a quasi-experimental study with pre/post-test design and a control group. The population included all girl students had self-harming behavior in the second grade of the second high school of Rasht in the academic year of 2018-19. The sample consisted of 35 girl student had self-harming behavior that was randomly assigned to two groups (18people self-kindness training group and 17people control group). For data collection, we used Self-Harm Inventory, Structured Clinical Interview Based on DSM-V, Difficulties in Emotion Regulation Scale and Academic Burnout Questionnaire. The experimental group received their kindness training in eight sessions and the control group received facade training. The results of multivariate analysis of variance showed that the self-kindness training effective in reducing emotional dysregulation and academic burnout in students with self-harming behavior. The findings indicated that self-kindness of training can be used as a moderator of self-harming behavior and improving students' emotional problems in the form of a training package supplements.

