Baker HP, Kahn AJ, Rosenberg S, Qin C, Portney D, Athiviraham A. Sport Sci. Health 2021.
Our hypothesis was that NFL quarterbacks, due to the high-risk nature of the position and social and financial pressures to return to play following SRC, return to play prematurely and, thus, their on-field performance suffers due to the nature of their injury.
