Santeiro TV, Leite RFD, Rocha GMA. Psicologia Clínica 2020; 32(3): 535-556.
Suicídio e mídias sociais: Diálogos com psicólogos clínicos
New tools originating from the internet, such as Social Media (SM), offer psychologists complementary methods for psychological treatment and counseling. This study aimed: (a) to comprehend the views of clinical psychologists regarding online professional counseling, especially when the patient is diagnosed with Suicidal Behavior (SB); and (b) to find out what these professionals think about the ways SM and the internet can contribute to the treatment of patients with SB. This was a descriptive, cross-sectional, qualitative study. The participants were ten psychologists that work in a town in the state of Minas Gerais (Brazil). Semi-structured interviews were used to collect data. The sample was defined using the snowball technique, which was terminated when theoretical saturation was detected. The results were analyzed using the thematic analysis of Braun and Clarke, and debated in the light of the contemporary literature focusing on SM and SB. Three thematic axes were formed: Positive and negative aspects of the use of SM in general clinical situations; Positive and negatives perspectives regarding the use of SM when SB is present; and the use of SM in academic and professional environments. The limits and scope of the study are highlighted.
Language: en