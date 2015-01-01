Abstract

New tools originating from the internet, such as Social Media (SM), offer psychologists complementary methods for psychological treatment and counseling. This study aimed: (a) to comprehend the views of clinical psychologists regarding online professional counseling, especially when the patient is diagnosed with Suicidal Behavior (SB); and (b) to find out what these professionals think about the ways SM and the internet can contribute to the treatment of patients with SB. This was a descriptive, cross-sectional, qualitative study. The participants were ten psychologists that work in a town in the state of Minas Gerais (Brazil). Semi-structured interviews were used to collect data. The sample was defined using the snowball technique, which was terminated when theoretical saturation was detected. The results were analyzed using the thematic analysis of Braun and Clarke, and debated in the light of the contemporary literature focusing on SM and SB. Three thematic axes were formed: Positive and negative aspects of the use of SM in general clinical situations; Positive and negatives perspectives regarding the use of SM when SB is present; and the use of SM in academic and professional environments. The limits and scope of the study are highlighted.



Keywords: suicide prevention; psychologist education; online therapy; qualitative research.





Novas ferramentas advindas da internet, como as mídias sociais (MS), oferecem ao profissional psicólogo métodos complementares de tratamento e acompanhamento psicológico. Este estudo objetivou: (a) compreender a visão de psicólogos clínicos a respeito da atuação profissional on-line, em especial na atenção psicológica a pessoas que apresentam Comportamento Suicida (CS); e (b) averiguar como esses profissionais têm pensado sobre como MS e a internet podem contribuir no tratamento dessas pessoas. O estudo é descritivo, de corte transversal e amparado em enfoque qualitativo. Dez psicólogos clínicos, atuantes numa cidade no interior mineiro, participaram. Entrevistas semiestruturadas foram instrumentos utilizados para coletar dados. A amostra foi definida por meio da técnica de bola de neve e a coleta de dados foi encerrada por saturação teórica. Os resultados foram analisados por meio da análise temática de Braun e Clarke e debatidos à luz de literatura contemporânea que dialoga sobre MS e CS. Três eixos temáticos foram ordenados: Aspectos positivos e negativos no uso de MS em situações clínicas gerais; Perspectivas positivas e negativas frente ao uso de MS quando o CS se presencia; e Uso de MS no meio acadêmico e profissional. Limites e alcance da pesquisa são apontados.



Palavras-chave: prevenção ao suicídio; formação do psicólogo; terapia on-line; pesquisa qualitativa.

Language: en