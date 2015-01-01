SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Denney JT, Zhang Z, Gorman BK, Cooley C, LeBlanc AJ, Perry BL. Advances in Medical Sociology 2021; 21: 39-63.

(Copyright © 2021)

10.1108/S1057-629020210000021008

unavailable

ORIGINALITY/VALUE: Existing knowledge connecting GLB identity and mental well-being has focused largely on adolescent and young adults. We provide a representative study on older adult differences across four different behavioral health outcomes by sexual orientation. The scale of the disparities we report here, and their implications for overall well-being across groups, deserves national attention and action.


Language: en

Alcohol use; BRFSS; Cigarette smoking; Mental health; Sexual orientation; Suicide ideation

