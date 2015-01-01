SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Pearson J, Wilkinson L, Wooley-Snider JL, J. LeBlanc A, L. Perry B. Advances in Medical Sociology 2021; 21: 65-101.

(Copyright © 2021)

10.1108/S1057-629020210000021009

Value: Overall, findings suggest that state-level policies supporting LGBTQ equality are associated with a reduced risk of suicide among sexual minority youth. This study speaks to the role of structural stigma in shaping exposure to minority stress and its consequences for sexual minority youth's well-being.


Language: en

Bullying; Mental health; School victimization; Sexual minority youth; Sexualities; State policy; Suicide

