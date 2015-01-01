Abstract

Background and aims: Suicide is one of the most important complications of the industrialized world. The purpose of this study was to investigate the status of suicide attempt and suicide deaths in the population covered by Dezful University of Medical Sciences (DUMS).

Methods: In this cross-sectional study, the registered data of 3958 suicide attempts and 205 suicide deaths in Dezful from 2012 to 2018 were used. Gender, suicide method, residence, marital status, age, and education were used as the explanatory variables. The chi-square test was used to determine the relationship between qualitative variables in SPSS 22.0. A simple time series chart for suicide cases was drawn using the simple time series plot.

Results: A total of 3958 suicide attempts and 205 suicide deaths were recorded in the study population. The suicide trend during 2012-2018 years was declining. Most of the suicides cases were female (60.1%), used drugs (65.3%), lived in cities (51.8%), were in the age group of 15-24 years (49.6%), and were middle school educated (26.8%). Drug abuse was reported more frequently than other methods (P≥0.001).

Conclusion: In this study, most of the suicide cases were females, married persons, adolescents, middle school educated persons, and drug users. It is suggested that the cultural, social, and economic problems of the families, especially women, be considered important and the families and the vulnerable groups receive the appropriate training.



Keywords: Suicide attempt, suicide, Dezful University of Medical Sciences, Iran

Language: en