SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Singh SP, Nadeau A, Singh S, Shaw C. Mcgill journal of medicine 2021; 19(1).

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021)

DOI

10.26443/mjm.v19i1.172

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

PURPOSE: To evaluate the rates of concussion and injury in quidditch, a high-contact sport growing in worldwide participation.

Methods: A systematic review of the MEDLINE database was performed according to Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses guidelines for all studies reporting on concussion and/or injury rates in quidditch epidemiology.

Results: Five studies were identified that had been published in the last 15 years on the concussion and injury rates among quidditch players worldwide. Each of these five studies included a concussion analysis and two included overall epidemiological rates.

Conclusions: Injury rates seen in the two studies were found to be lower than those seen in other high-contact sports. There is a need to further study concussion symptoms among this understudied population.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print