Abstract

PURPOSE: To evaluate the rates of concussion and injury in quidditch, a high-contact sport growing in worldwide participation.



Methods: A systematic review of the MEDLINE database was performed according to Preferred Reporting Items for Systematic Reviews and Meta-Analyses guidelines for all studies reporting on concussion and/or injury rates in quidditch epidemiology.



Results: Five studies were identified that had been published in the last 15 years on the concussion and injury rates among quidditch players worldwide. Each of these five studies included a concussion analysis and two included overall epidemiological rates.



Conclusions: Injury rates seen in the two studies were found to be lower than those seen in other high-contact sports. There is a need to further study concussion symptoms among this understudied population.

Language: en